A Market Deeping councillor has extended an invitation to rival supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl to compete for the same location in the town centre.

Earlier this year, South Kesteven District Council approved plans for a new, budget supermarket on Godsey Lane, in place of a disused petrol station.

Though never confirmed, it was believed to be plans for Aldi.

Aldi and Lidl have been invited to go head-to-head in Market Deeping for the same site - as the town continues bid to find budget supermarket (image: Getty).

Lidl also had plans to build a rival store, off Peterborough Road.

However, Lidl’s plans were rejected by South Kesteven District Council as planning chiefs opted to back the rival town centre application.

Propelled by a swell of local support, Lidl resubmitted its plans for a new branch on the town’s outskirts, as at least 210 residents wrote to the council, urging them to reconsider approving the original application.

The updated proposal now presents a slightly smaller store with an improved exterior design, addressing some of the concerns previously voiced by the council.

So, why doesn’t Market Deeping want two supermarkets?

With construction yet to begin on the town centre store, deputy leader Ashley Baxter has proposed that Lidl should contend for the same site now as Aldi.

He said he believes that a store on the outskirts could be detrimental to market traders and other shops in the centre.

He said: “I would invite Lidl to approach the land owner in the centre of Market Deeping and make a bid for that as yet unbranded place.

“I would rather let Lidl and Aldi compete for the town centre than either of them go to the edge of the town where people will stop and carry on to where they are going, rather than looking at the beautiful centre of Market Deeping and picking up with other retailers.”

The representative for Market and West Deeping expressed hope that the competition would prompt at least one of the brands to hasten the development of the site.