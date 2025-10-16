Councillor defends controversial Cathedral Square fountains as motion passes on new city centre vision

A Peterborough councillor has defended the controversial fountains which once operated on Cathedral Square in the city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came after a motion was brought to a full council meeting by Conservative councillor John Howard who called for a new vision for the future of Cathedral Square and the Guildhall.

Cllr Howard claimed the closing of the fountains last year came with promise that a new vision would be put forward for Cathedral Square, and that a survey conducted in March 2024 asking for residents’ views on this had not been utilised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We must now collectively bring back a vision and a plan to reassure the public that we are serious about these much-loved spaces,” he said.

The old Cathedral Square fountains

The motion was passed with support from all councillors, meaning the authority will revisit the survey feedback to agree a new strategy and produce a report which should go to an appropriate scrutiny committee within 12 months, detailing both the vision and an update on the funding progress.

During the debate on the motion, Conservative councillor Steve Allen defended the former city centre fountains which were removed following a public vote.

He said: “I think Cathedral Square being used for lots of things including markets and festivals is a great idea, but I still bemoan the fact that we could not maintain the fountains in good working order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Was it lack of local expertise or inability to purchase the right set of gear in the first place? But I still think the fountains were great and they could’ve been used along with stuff on the square when they were not operating.

“I’ve been to many cities recently where similar kinds of fountains are still working effectively, so I think it’s maybe a purchase problem and certainly a maintenance problem.”

The installation of the fountains at a cost of £340,000 was part of a £12 million regeneration of the city centre in 2009.

The fountains needed regular repairs, with costs often outstripping the annual £20,000 a year set aside by the council for their maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough First councillor and deputy mayor Peter Hiller noted that the fountains were installed under the leadership of a former Conservative councillor.

He said: “They were the wrong fountains. They were the wrong filtration system. They were chlorinated rather than bromine which I suggested at the time, having some knowledge on the subject.

“They were just so wrong and the design was just appalling, frankly. We obviously didn’t take advice, somebody sailed us down the river.

“My point of accuracy is that the fountains were the wrong fountains in the first place, the wrong design, and they cost this city a lot of money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Allen responded: “You can blame the leader at the time should you wish, but the fact is there is a duty of care with council officers who are installing the stuff.”

The money for the city’s transformation at the time was provided by the then East of England Development Agency.

In terms of the Guildhall, plans are already being drawn up to use the first floor of the historic building as a space for the community.

The proposal is contained in a new feasibility study prepared for Peterborough City Council examining options for the Grade II listed building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study, which cost £4,950 to carry out in July last year, was commissioned as part of the ongoing move to breathe new life into the city centre following the removal of the fountains.

A budget of £40,000 was set aside when the fountains were taken out to help fund the revitalisation of the city centre, but according to a recent Freedom of Information request just £8,700 has been spent so far on the study and a structural survey.