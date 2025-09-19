Council warns owner of former Ploughman pub about risks of unauthorised work

Peterborough City Council has received reports of unauthorised work being carried out at a former Peterborough pub.

The Ploughman pub served the Werrington community from 1982 until early 2024, when it closed following a legal battle between former landlord Andy Simmonds and previous owners of the building Melbourne Leisure Holdings.

There have been reports of unauthorised work submitted to the city council at the pub – and boards surrounding the building have also had graffiti scrawled on them – including swear words.

While some of the more offensive parts of the graffiti have been removed, there are still scrawls left on them.

The boards have graffiti paying tribute to Charlie Kirk

A planning application, which has already been refused once, was re-submitted by current owners Gujjar Investments Ltd in July to convert the former pub into a smaller sports bar and three retail units.

Councillor Mohammed Farooq, deputy leader and cabinet member for growth and regeneration at Peterborough City Council, confirmed on September 19 that the authority had received reports of unauthorised work at the site and that there was an open planning enforcement for the property.

However, Cllr Farooq said the investigation into the potential unauthorised work was currently on hold pending the planning committee’s decision on the application.

“We have asked the agent for the applicant to make the owner fully aware that if works are carried out before the planning decision (and this is subsequently refused), it is entirely at the owner’s risk,” Cllr Farooq added.

The boarding in front of the former pub has been vandalised multiple times in recent weeks.

“The slurs being posted on the front isn’t really good for the parents dropping their children off at school or anyone using the community centre,” Mr Simmonds said.

He has described the community centre as a “dump” and a “ghost town”.

Mohammed Billal, director of Gujjar Investments Ltd who now own the building, previously said: “We have the relevant teams out there that know what they’re doing and are carrying out their job.

“It’s not our first project. We do many projects in Peterborough and we have good plans lined up for the premises which will help the local economy and bring more jobs to the area.”

Mr Billal’s first application for the former Ploughman building was refused by city council planners in April due to not being able to justify the loss of a community facility as well as noise and parking concerns.

The fresh application submitted on July 24, which is yet to be decided on, claimed to rectify these issues.

Mr Billal was contacted for further comment.