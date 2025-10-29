Council turns down plans for 14 apartments at recently sold office building in Peterborough

Peterborough City Council has turned down a proposal to construct new apartments at an office building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prominent building at 35 Thorpe Road was sold earlier this year after going on the market with a £1.5 million price tag.

In September, MJS Construction applied to Peterborough City Council for prior approval to erect two additional floors above 35 Thorpe Road in order to create 14 self-contained apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, planning officers found that the proposed development did not comply with the limitations of the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015.

Thorpe Road, Peterborough Photo: Google

This was due to the building being less than three storeys high and a significant part of the building being constructed prior to 1948.

The application submitted by MJS claimed that the proposed development offered a “well-considered upward extension” that respected the character of the existing building.

The company argued that, because the council did not benefit from a five-year housing land supply, the shortfall “increases the urgency for housing delivery”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, the proposals received 40 objections from local residents and interested parties, with reasons including an increase in traffic, lack of parking spaces and a negative impact on the Peterborough skyline.

The office building was offered for sale after the previous tenant, legal firm Hunt & Coombs Solicitors, relocated to new premises.

Property experts said the sale of the two-storey building was boosted by its close proximity to the planned second entrance to the city’s railway station, which forms part of the plans for the £65 million Station Quarter development.