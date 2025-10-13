Council to sell Showman’s Guild accommodation in Peterborough

Peterborough City Council is looking to sell its Showman’s Guild site on Wessex Close.

The site is used to accommodate current and retired showmen who are part of the travelling funfair and circus business.

The city council receives an annual rent income of £10,000 from the site, but the lease has expired and the tenants are currently on holdover.

Current occupiers approached the council last year to purchase the site to enable them to safeguard the use of the site for showmen.

The Showman's Guild site on Wessex Close, Peterborough

A suitable purchase price has since been agreed and the council’s cabinet will meet on October 14 with a recommendation from officers to approve the disposal of the asset.

The cabinet report states: “Consideration has been given to alternative uses for the site, and in particular any redevelopment opportunities as the council also owns the neighbouring site.

“However, due to the requirement for 24/7 access for Anglian Water to access the pumping station, any development options were limited.”

Disposing of the site would lead to a loss of revenue stream for the council, but would provide it with a capital receipt to support its corporate priorities.

The authority said the sale would support its aims of tackling homelessness by ensuring the showmen community continues to have suitable housing

The value of the sale has not been made public.