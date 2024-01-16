Council leaders thank those who helped others during recent flooding

Fenland District Council leaders have thanked those who helped residents affected by flooding in the wake of Storm Henk.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Although the district was largely protected from the worst of the heavy rainfall thanks to its unique drainage system, some residents were impacted by localised flooding issues.

Cllr Chris Boden, Leader of Fenland District Council, said: “On behalf of the leaders of the Council I would like to place on record our gratitude to all those who assisted people affected by flooding, including the emergency services, drainage boards and many unsung heroes who went above and beyond to help others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In particular, I would like to thank Cllr Tim Taylor and fellow members of the farming community who responded to his call for assistance, and Cllr Charlie Marks. These councillors went above and beyond their role as they worked hard to help people affected in their communities. This Council would like to formally thank and applaud them for the exemplary work they carried out.”

Fenland drain in winter

Cllr Taylor, Fenland District Council member for March West and Benwick and Chairman of the Council’s Rural and Farming Executive Advisory Committee, deployed several tankers to help pump water from affected homes in the March and Chatteris areas.

Cllr Charlie Marks, Fenland District Council member for Chatteris North and Manea, and members of Manea Parish Council, visited homes that have previously been flooded in the village to see what measures could be put in place to prevent them being flooded again.

Although these homes were not affected as badly on this occasion, the heavy rainfall caused flooding issues in different parts of the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Marks said: “New flooding hot spots were identified which now have to be surveyed to understand why. I have now asked the drainage team at lead local flood authority, Cambridgeshire County Council, to attend an on-site meeting to investigate these new hot spot areas.”

Cllr Boden said the Council would also like to thank all the other partners involved in the local flooding prevention and recovery efforts, including the district’s Internal Drainage Boards (IDBs), the Environment Agency and the emergency services.

The Middle Level Commissioners (MLC) administer 29 IDBs and are the authority responsible for managing water levels in the Fens. The MLC works alongside neighbouring drainage boards including the North Level District Internal Drainage Board.

Much of the Middle-Level system is dependent on artificial pumped drainage and river embankments to move excess water from the lowest land in the country into the River Great Ouse via the St Germans Pumping Station near King’s Lynn, the biggest pumping station in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The giant station was working harder than ever before in the wake of Storm Henk, discharging a record 77 cubic metres of water per second – enough to fill an Olympic swimming pool every 30 seconds. It has a maximum capacity of 100 cubic metres a second.