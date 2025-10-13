Peterborough City Council has defended its decision to put the city’s Hindu temple on the open market.

The council has insisted that, while it will take into value the social value of the property, priority must be given to achieving the best possible value for taxpayers.

There is currently an ongoing open tender process for the building which houses the Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir, as well as a soup kitchen, at Rock Road in New England. The site has been used as a place of worship and community centre for almost 40 years (established 1986) and serves an estimated 13,500 Hindus from across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Lincolnshire. There is no other temple in the East of England area.

Worshippers at Bharat Hindu Samaj on Rock Road.

Worshippers have been left devastated at the thought that their holy place could be lost and have been left frustrated that the council has been unwilling to agree to a sale despite more than a decade of negotiations.

Now though, the centre is set to be bid on by other as yet unnamed community organisations and the council will review the bids. It has attempted to reassure worshippers that any new tenant would bear the responsibility and that they would be protected under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, cabinet member for finance and corporate governance at Peterborough City Council, said: “We understand that this must be a worrying time for the Hindu community, however, we have to put all community assets we have identified to sell on the open market to ensure we achieve the best possible value for taxpayers.

“The council is in the process of inviting best and final offers for the disposal of the property at the New England Complex, which has been used for community purposes for many years.

“The preferred bidder will take on the property with all existing tenancies in place. As part of the best and final offers process, all bidders have been asked to set out how they would work with the current occupants.

“The final decision will be made by the city council’s cabinet in the new year and will be based partly on the cash amount (to achieve best value for taxpayers) but will also take into consideration the social value that the new owner will bring. We recognise the long-standing community role of the site, and it is intended that the property will continue to be used for community purposes, reflecting the needs of the Millfield area.

“At this stage, it is too early to determine the outcome, as the bids have not yet been received or evaluated. If the Bharat Hindu Samaj is not the preferred bidder, responsibility for its tenancy would transfer to the new owner, and they would continue to have rights and protections under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 but would need to seek their own legal advice relating to this.”

The council’s words have done little to ease the fears of worshippers, however, who still fear that they are likely to be made to vacate the building if they are not named as the preferred bidder and are investigating further legal avenues to allow them to stay.

Representatives from the temple added: “Over the last 14 years, we have been negotiating. The council gives us a price, our community agrees and they come back and change the terms again. We have been in complete limbo for the last 14 years.

"Then a few months ago, we had been told a final price, which we accepted, but then we were told an open tender process would take place as they other community associations had approach them to buy it.

"They are literally pitting communities against one another, which is only going to sow disharmony in our city.

"We have one temple and we are the nearest temple for all of our community all way to Norfolk.”