There is currently significant fear and anxiety spreading that the mandir (place of worship) used by tens of thousands of worshippers, as well as members of the community from all faiths, could be sold by Peterborough City Council to the highest bidder.

Bharat Hindu Samaj Mandir, at Rock Road in New England has been used as a place of worship and community centre for almost 40 years (established 1986) and serves an estimated 13,500 Hindus from across Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Lincolnshire.

The temple serves such a vital role in the community as mandir in the whole of the East of England.

Besides being an important place of worship, it hosts a whole host of events, including:

-Weekly lunch clubs, feeding of the homeless, health checks, dementia care and companionship for those of all faiths between 60-90.

- Cricket, badminton, Duke of Edinburgh and language classes

- Diwali and Navaratri celebrations

- Yoga, meditation and zumba classes open to all

- Over 60 school visits a year, faith awareness sessions for the police, RAF, scout groups

- The mandir also makes large charitable donations to the nearby Peterborough Soup kitchen, food banks as well as to charities such as Sue Ryder, Macmillan Cancer Support

President Kishore Ladwa and the Bharat Hindu Samaj were awarded a certificate of excellence by the council for outstanding contributions to community support during the Covid-19 pandemic

The building, however, is understood to be in the process of going onto the open market with Peterborough City Council set to embark on an open tendering process despite efforts over more than a decade to agree the sale to the Hindu community.

The decision has been met with disbelief and anger from Hindus in the city, many of whom have said that the thought of moving is unthinkable especially as all of the idols in the mandir have been through the process of Prana Pratishtha- the ceremony to consecrate- and they therefore they must not be moved again.

Speaking on the importance of the centre, Rajesh Muru said: “I grew up around Gladstone Street in the early 80s and my mum lost my dad when she was 27. I was only 11-year-old and I think the solace my mum got was in terms of survival was from centres like this where she had a sense of belonging. There are hundreds of similar stories in our community.”

Dinesh Odedra, who visits the temple regularly and owns the Banyan Tree on Westgate, added: “There has been no consideration for what we do and the amount we contribute. It is into the hundreds of thousands each year, we have community outreach, dinner clubs, we help the homeless, with dementia patients. We do so much

"A lot of mentoring goes on here. As I was growing up, elders in the community mentored me through the education system. I used to go to Eastholm School but is closed down and with their mentoring I was able to go to university and come out with a degree. If it wasn’t from them or places like this, I wouldn’t have been able to do that.”

The Peterborough Telegraph visited the mandir to hear first hand from hundreds of concerned worshippers about that the place means to them.

Among the comments were that: “This is not just for Peterborough. There is only one for the whole area. I travel regularly for Bourne to worship and to track my children the values our faith holds, I know many others that come from Bourne also and further afield. There is a real sense of attachment for the children from their mothers and fathers also coming here and communicating with the gods.”

- "You can’t just take our heart away and expect us to survive.”

- "Our temple is everyone’s temple, everyone is welcome whatever the occasion. It is not whether you are a Hindu or not, you take part it is just a way of life. We are multicultural and we promote unity among everyone in Peterborough, we can’t lose that."

- "There all all ages here, what we do here is for all of the ages together, it does not matter about old or young.”

- "I came here 30 years ago for my job, I didn’t know anyone in the area but we came to the temple and we were embraced into the family here and not looked back. I don’t have any direct relations when I came here but I now have an immediate family I can turn to for help and help when I can.”

- "Our community gives back every day- through food, charity, culture and care. Other faiths have many places of worship- we have just one. We don’t just worship here- we serve here, we volunteer here, we build here.”

An e-Petition has already been started on the city council website to stop the sale while efforts are already being made to have the building designated as an Asset of Community Value.

To view the petition, visit the Peterborough City Council website.

The PT has contacted the council for comment.