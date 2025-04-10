Council considering more 'cost-effective model' for services for Peterborough people with learning disabilities as group rally against Industrial Hub closure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Industrial Hun in Hampton is set to close in June.

Peterborough City Council is currently carrying out a review of services for people with learning disabilities on the city.

The review comes in the wake of the decision to cut funding, which has forced the closure of the city’s Industrial Hub in Hampton, which offers training opportunities and work experience for people with learning disabilities and or autism. The hub forms part of City College Peterborough’s Day Opportunities Service.

Campaigners have expressed their concerns about a lack of alternative provision. A protest against the hub’s closure was held on Wednesday afternoon (April 10) in the city centre.

Campaigners at the protest outside of the Town Hall in Peterborough.

Stephen Taylor, executive director for adults services at Peterborough City Council, said: "City College Peterborough (CCP) and Peterborough City Council (PCC) remain committed to providing good quality Day Opportunities for adults with learning difficulties, complex needs and autism across Peterborough.

"A review with CCP’s dedicated and highly skilled staff is now taking place to look at the Day Opportunities - to see if it still meets the needs of users and if a different, more cost-effective model could be used that better reflects the modern world and our changing city. This review does not mean that Day Opportunities will cease, or that users will receive a lesser service.

"Once decisions have been made, we will work closely with families, carers, and community partners and professionals to navigate these changes and achieve the best possible outcomes for the people who rely on this provision. Any person who is affected by the changes to services will be supported to source alternative opportunities should they need to.

"We remain fully committed to working together to protect and strengthen these essential services in the face of financial pressures and our priority remains working collaboratively to find solutions that put the needs of those we support at the forefront."

The City College has promised to work towards incorporating the services offered at the hub into other locations but did confirm that the site in Hampton would have to close.

Tasha Dalton, Principal at City College Peterborough, added: "Due to changes in funding, City College Peterborough need to streamline its services, which unfortunately means that operations at the Industrial Hub will be winding down over the next three months. This will have an impact on staff, who will be entering a consultation process from Monday 17 March.

"City College Peterborough will be looking at ways to incorporate the fantastic work achieved at the Hub into other areas. However, the Hub itself will no longer operate from Hampton.

"City College Peterborough are working closely with PCC to ensure that those who access our services have clear options moving forward, and people who use their services that will be affected by these changes have been communicated with."