News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
50 minutes ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
2 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
2 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
3 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
4 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Cost of living driver of job vacancies at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust

Cambridgeshire’s high cost of living impacting recruitment at another NHS Trust

By Hannah Brown - Local Democracy Reporter
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 12:46 BST

The high cost of living in Cambridgeshire is making it harder for another NHS trust to recruit and retain staff, according to a new report.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT) – which operates The Cavell Centre in Peterborough – has said the cost of living in the area, and access to places to live for lower paid staff, were some of the reasons behind its increasing vacancy rate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last year the Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Addenbrooke’s Hospital, highlighted issues it was facing recruiting staff due to the lack of accommodation and the cost of living.

The high cost of living in Cambridgeshire is making it harder to recruit and keep staff - the trust operates The Cavell Centre (pictured).
The high cost of living in Cambridgeshire is making it harder to recruit and keep staff - the trust operates The Cavell Centre (pictured).
The high cost of living in Cambridgeshire is making it harder to recruit and keep staff - the trust operates The Cavell Centre (pictured).
Most Popular

North-south divide

A meeting of the CPFT board of directors on March 29 heard that there could be a north–south divide in the county in terms of being able to recruit staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report, presented to the meeting, said the vacancy rate within the Trust increased in January to 9.86 per cent, the highest point since April 2020.

The turnover rate at the Trust had decreased slightly from 16.20 per cent in December last year to 16.10 per cent in January.

The report highlighted this was still above the target level of 10.50 per cent and that there had been a gradual increase in turnover since February 2021.

It said that there were “significant national shortages” of trained staff across specific professions, but also highlighted the high cost of living around the area as a potential driver of the vacancies as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report added that there were also “accommodation challenges” across the lower grades of staff.

A number of recruitment plans being pursued by the Trust were set out in the report, as well as plans for a new “reward and recognition platform”, and “ongoing cost of living initiatives”.

The chair of the Board, Julie Spence, said she had heard that recruitment was not a problem in Peterborough and the Fenland area.

She suggested the Trust could consider putting flexibility of movement in contracts to allow people recruited in the north of the county to be able to work elsewhere.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen Legood, the director for people and business development, said there were things in place that allowed staff to choose to move between organisations, but said they could not force people to move about.

Ms Spence said the Trust should think about it and speak to staff about the issue, as she said it could help the Trust continue to deliver services in the future.

Read More
Care watchdog CQC 'unreservedly' apologises to George Lowlett's family during in...
NHS Trust