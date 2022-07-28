Peterborough Foodbank has said that it is not receiving enough donations to meet the rise in demand for its services during the cost of living crisis.

The foodbank, which is supported by the Trussell Trust, has fed 1,255 more people in Peterborough in the six month period between January and June this year than it did during the same time frame last term.

However, despite the 35 per cent rise in demand for its services, it has only seen a five per cent increase in donations since last year – which the foodbank says is not enough for it to continue to support those in need.

“We are still getting donations but the demand is outstripping what is coming in, which may eventually cause us a problem,” Juliet Welch, Peterborough Foodbank manager, said.

"We’re not at that problem yet, but it may come in the future. We’re concerned about what next year will look like if the cost of living crisis continues, and what impact it will have on not only those in need but our donors as well, who might not be able to afford to donate and could themselves become part of the demand.”

There were 64 per cent more people requesting food parcels from Peterborough Foodbank last month than there were in the month of June 2021 – with a 46 per cent rise in foodbank users from lower incomes, who are not on benefits, this year compared to last.

“The cost of living crisis is affecting everybody – not just people’s stereotypical idea of foodbank clients,” Juliet said.

"There is more in-work poverty, which are working people whose income isn’t enough and is not being increased to match the rise in the cost of living.

“They don’t want to use us, but they’re in a crisis situation. We anticipate it to get worse in the autumn and winter as we get people who suffer from the ‘heating or eating’ scenario.

"Some people ask for food they can eat cold because they can’t afford to cook the food.”

Peterborough Foodbank, which has a total of 80 volunteers, received 36 tonnes of donations in the six months between January and June this year – just two tonnes more than last year.

Its annual summer collection of donations from Tesco supermarkets in Hampton and Werrington brought in 100 kilograms of food – only a quarter of 400 kilos it usually takes in.

The foodbank has spent £8,000 over the last three months on food to stock its Fengate warehouse and four centres in the city.

Juliet said that the donations of food they received alone “wouldn’t have been enough” to meet the demand.

“Monetary donations enable us to buy food, which we are now doing,” she said.

“Our centres are busier, and some of our centres are at capacity, so often they are items we don’t get enough of which are essential to the emergency parcels.

“We’re hoping our food donations should come in come September around harvest festivals and Christmas, which is where we usually see an influx of food donations during the season of giving.”