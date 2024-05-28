Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Venue to one of highest buildings in city

The cost of building an Olympic-grade Climbing Wall and activity centre on parkland in Peterborough has risen to £10 million, it has been revealed.

Inflationary pressures on costs have been blamed for a £2 million hike in the cost of building the venue on the edge of Gunwade Lake in Ferry Meadows.

Plans for the the 34.25 metres high Climbing Wall and the Lakeside Activity Centre, which will feature one of the country’s largest Clip ‘n Climb arenas, suitable for families, a nature themed toddler arena, a café and spaces for community groups to hire, were drawn up in 2019 when the estimated cost of the project was put at £8 million.

This image shows how the Lakeside Activity Centre and Olympic-grade Climbing Wall should appear once completed at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough

It secured planning approval from Peterborough City Council in 2021.

Two years ago, the project secured £1.5 million towards the costs under the Government’s Towns Fund initiative with the rest of the money to be raised by the trust and other funding streams.

The first phase of the development – the construction of a new car park – has already been completed

A spokesperson for Nene Park Trust said: “The current estimate for the building is £10 million.”

"We then have the Towns Fund to fund part of that activity and we’re currently working on securing funding from other partners.”

It is expected to create 31 permanent jobs and to generate £2 million a year for the local economy.