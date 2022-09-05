News you can trust since 1948
Cosmetics firm Laser Clinics poised to open premises in Peterborough's Queensgate shopping centre

New centre expected to create small number of jobs

By Paul Grinnell
Monday, 5th September 2022, 5:00 am

Cosmetic company Laser Clinics is poised to open its first outlet in Peterborough.

The Australian headquartered operator is moving into unit 13 at the Queensgate shopping centre.

Its branded hoarding has been placed across the front of the unit while alterations and a fit out take place.

Advertising hoardings have gone up outside the unit in the Queensgate shopping centre that will be occupied by the Laserclinics.

The company was recently given approval by Peterborough City Council for a buildings control application to carry out the works to the store.

A date has not yet been announced for the opening but the new outlet is expected to create a small number of jobs.

The Laser Clinic will be among a growing number of business that have announced a move to the Queensgate centre.

Outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Trespass created seven jobs as it opened in the centre, the Card Factory, Holland & Barrett and Cards Direct have located to Queensgate with mini golf specialists Puttstars to open soon.

