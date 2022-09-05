Cosmetics firm Laser Clinics poised to open premises in Peterborough's Queensgate shopping centre
New centre expected to create small number of jobs
Cosmetic company Laser Clinics is poised to open its first outlet in Peterborough.
The Australian headquartered operator is moving into unit 13 at the Queensgate shopping centre.
Its branded hoarding has been placed across the front of the unit while alterations and a fit out take place.
Most Popular
-
1
Drivers stopped by police near Peterborough – including man who crashed into lamppost and family’s fence
-
2
Dogs for adoption: 5 dogs at Woodgreen Pets Charity near Peterborough need new homes - including lurcher
-
3
Rail strike Peterborough 2022: when are September train strikes, dates and train operators involved in walkouts
-
4
Extension plan for Peterborough's Great Northern Hotel moves forward as funding battle for Station Quarter is stepped up
-
5
100-year anniversary of Peterborough family’s lucky escape after a runaway train ploughed through their home
The company was recently given approval by Peterborough City Council for a buildings control application to carry out the works to the store.
A date has not yet been announced for the opening but the new outlet is expected to create a small number of jobs.
The Laser Clinic will be among a growing number of business that have announced a move to the Queensgate centre.
Outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Trespass created seven jobs as it opened in the centre, the Card Factory, Holland & Barrett and Cards Direct have located to Queensgate with mini golf specialists Puttstars to open soon.