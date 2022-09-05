Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cosmetic company Laser Clinics is poised to open its first outlet in Peterborough.

The Australian headquartered operator is moving into unit 13 at the Queensgate shopping centre.

Its branded hoarding has been placed across the front of the unit while alterations and a fit out take place.

The company was recently given approval by Peterborough City Council for a buildings control application to carry out the works to the store.

A date has not yet been announced for the opening but the new outlet is expected to create a small number of jobs.

The Laser Clinic will be among a growing number of business that have announced a move to the Queensgate centre.