Heavy rain and thunder is forecast to dampen Coronation celebrations in Peterborough and London across the weekend.

As thousands of people prepare to enjoy street parties, or join the celebrations at Peterborough Cathedral or perhaps make the trip to the capital for a glimpse of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla during their 1.3-mile procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, forecasters are warning royal revellers to be prepared for all weathers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Met Office, today (Saturday) will be cloudy and wet with showers developing across the day with some heavy downpours expected at times.

Forecasters say come prepared for all weathers as thousands of people plan their Coronation celebrations across the Bank Holiday weekend.

With forecasters saying there is an 80 per cent chance of rain through most of the day across the country, Peterborough can expect thundery and wet weather in the middle of the day, coinciding with the two-hour Coronation ceremony, which begins at Westminster Abbey at 11am. Temperatures are like to be about 15C.

For Sunday, the Met Office forecasts early rain and cloud, which is expected to give way to a warm and dry day with sunny spells with temperatures reaching 18C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Bank Holiday Monday is expected to be a washout with rain forecast across the day and possibly culminating in some thundery weather. Temperatures could reach 17C.