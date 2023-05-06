The new King was pictured dodging a puddle on a visit to the East of England Show

King Charles III is no stranger to Peterborough – and is one of a number of senior royals to have visited the city over the years.

While his visits to the city may have lacked the lavish setting of his Coronation, King Charles III made a number of visits to the East of England Show over the years – and Peterborough Telegraph photographer captured an awkward moment for the then Prince of Wales as he navigated his way through a muddy puddle at the showground.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine, have visited Peterborough on several occasions, most notably when they officially opened Peterborough City Hospital.

Princess Catherine also visited RAF Wittering to meet with cadets, while Prince William has also visited a project in Peterborough helping homeless people in the city.

The Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne came to Peterborough Central Library last year to see work done by a reading project in the city – and she was also on hand in 1988 to open the new Showcase Cinema.

A number of other Royals have also visited the city, with many stopping off at RAF Wittering.

