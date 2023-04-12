Public enthusiasm for the Coronation has given a Royal lift to sales for a Bourne-based homewares designer.

Sophie Allport says a surge of interest in the Coronation of King Charles III proved to be the crowning glory of its sales last month.

The popularity of the designer’s limited-edition Coronation collection contributed to 14 per cent of the company’s retail sales.

The brand launched its capsule collection of commemorative pieces in February and says it has seen the range consistently hit the top of its best-sellers list every week.

The small collection features a hand-decorated fine bone china mug, a cotton tea towel featuring portraits of King Charles and Queen Camilla, and a handmade tray which has now sold out.

Founder, Sophie Allport said: “We’ve seen a rise in demand for commemorative pieces over the last 12 months, with our collection to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee selling out and it looks as though our Coronation design is set to do the same.

“People are investing more in keepsake items and these particular pieces allow people to be a part of a snapshot of history and mark a moment in time.

"Not only are our items lovely, but they are functional. They’re beautiful items to use but would also look just as amazing as decorative items on a shelf.”

She said: “I really wanted to evoke the wonderful atmosphere of the Coronation. I’m not a portrait painter, but I love a challenge, and I really enjoyed painting King Charles and Queen Camilla.”

"It felt only right to have their portraits take pride of place on the tea towel.

"We added more trees and foliage as a nod to King Charles and his love of gardening with the fabulous environmental work he does.

“The Coronation is a huge moment in time. It is a coming together to celebrate and to be happy when there has been so much sadness in the world, especially after the last three years.”

Prices start from £14.50 for a fine bone china mug and £11 for a cotton tea towel.

