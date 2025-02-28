Construction of Peterborough College's innovative Centre for Green Technology is completed

Students expected to arrive later this year

Construction of Peterborough College’s £13.5 million Centre for Green Technology has just been completed with the first students expected to arrive later this year.

The three-storey building in Park Crescent will now be fitted out with state-of-the-art equipment to provide students with the skills they need for the modern workplace.

This will include skills for construction, emerging technologies, alternative heat sources, and electric vehicle technology.

Outside the newly completion Centre of Green Technology at Peterborough College, from left, are Lyndon Bowler, senior contracts manager at Clegg Construction, Ed Thomas, chief operating officer of Inspire Education Group and Darren Chapman, operations director at Clegg Construction,

Rachel Nicholls, chief executive officer and principal of Inspire Education Group, said: “Our Centre for Green Technology demonstrates a significant stride in Inspire Education Group’s commitment to local economic growth and sustainability.

“This exciting £13.5 million project will equip students with cutting-edge knowledge and skills in modern construction methods, emerging technologies, alternative heat sources, and electric vehicle technology, ensuring they are well-prepared for the challenges and opportunities in the ever-evolving construction landscape.”

Darren Chapman, operations director at Clegg Construction, said: “The centre is an inspiring project which will make a real difference to the future, training the next generation to work in green technologies and modern methods of construction.”

"We extend our gratitude to everyone who has made this project a reality.

"The Centre for Green Technology stands as a beacon of progress, collaboration, and opportunity, paving the way for a greener, more sustainable future.”

The project was partly funded by the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority with £2.471 million from the Transforming Cities Fund, £400,000 from the Local Growth Fund, and £1.9 million from Peterborough City Council via the Towns Fund.

Courses at the Centre for Green Technology have been developed in collaboration with local employers to bridge the gap between the classroom and industry, positioning Peterborough College at the forefront of shaping a knowledgeable and skilled workforce adaptable to the dynamic demands of high-growth industry.

It will feature an electrical workshop, engineering lab, building services engineering lab, a plumbing workshop and an engineering and motor vehicles lab as well as classrooms, offices and breakout spaces.