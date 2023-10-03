Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Work on a major industrial development in Peterborough is expected to get underway early next year.

The construction of roads and the installation of other infrastructure for the 127 acres agricultural site at Red Brick Farm, in Edgerley Drain Road, Fengate, could start in the new year if a new planning application is approved by Peterborough City Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The principle of the development on the site was given the green light by councillors at the start of 2021.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site at Red Brick Farm in Peterborough, which is earmarked for Flagship Park

Trebor Developments has submitted a reserved matters planning application for the main infrastructure works at the site which will be called Flagship Park.

The works will pave the way for the construction of work units of varying sizes from 50,000 square feet to 850,000 square feet.

A spokesperson for Trebor Developments said: “The extent of development works on the site has not changed, we are proceeding with the infrastructure works to open the site up for a phased delivery of units and the site is now being marketed to potential occupiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The onsite planning application for key infrastructure will enable next year the onsite access roads to proceed.”

The developers estimated the new business park could create between 2,943 and 3,259 jobs once the development is operational.