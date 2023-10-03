News you can trust since 1948
Construction of development site that could pave the way for up to 3,000 jobs is expected next year

Initial application was submitted four years ago
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 05:00 BST- 1 min read
Work on a major industrial development in Peterborough is expected to get underway early next year.

The construction of roads and the installation of other infrastructure for the 127 acres agricultural site at Red Brick Farm, in Edgerley Drain Road, Fengate, could start in the new year if a new planning application is approved by Peterborough City Council.

The principle of the development on the site was given the green light by councillors at the start of 2021.

The site at Red Brick Farm in Peterborough, which is earmarked for Flagship ParkThe site at Red Brick Farm in Peterborough, which is earmarked for Flagship Park
Trebor Developments has submitted a reserved matters planning application for the main infrastructure works at the site which will be called Flagship Park.

The works will pave the way for the construction of work units of varying sizes from 50,000 square feet to 850,000 square feet.

A spokesperson for Trebor Developments said: “The extent of development works on the site has not changed, we are proceeding with the infrastructure works to open the site up for a phased delivery of units and the site is now being marketed to potential occupiers.

“The onsite planning application for key infrastructure will enable next year the onsite access roads to proceed.”

The developers estimated the new business park could create between 2,943 and 3,259 jobs once the development is operational.

Development plans for the open countryside site were first proposed by the landowners, the Church Commissioners, for England back in 2017 with an outline planning application submitted four years ago.

