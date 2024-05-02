Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Work is underway to build a care village and homes development at Oundle.

​Construction has started at a site in Barnwell Walk, off St Christopher’s Drive, to put a range of affordable homes as well as specialist care apartments.

Developer Persimmon East Midlands is building 62 homes for private sale, ranging in size from three to five-bedroom, with each home fitted with an EV charger.

There will also be three plots offered as self-build opportunities allowing buyers to create their own home.

Persimmon has also partnered with Housing21 and Homes England in a move that will see the delivery of extra care accommodation, providing 65 one and two-bedroom apartments for older people in a care village.

The apartments will allow them to live independently but with the additional support of an on-site care team and will be available to buy on a shared ownership basis or to rent.

Residents of the care village will benefit from a variety of on-site facilities such as a hairdressing salon and café, as well as having the option of using a call connect mini-bus service to the town centre, funded by Persimmon.

Ben Smith, managing director for Persimmon East Midlands, said: “We are excited to have been able to start work on this new community and to bring such a range of new housing options to the area.

He added: “There was a clear need identified within the local plan for supported living facilities for older people in the Oundle area and we are delighted to be working with Housing21 to meet this need.”

Persimmon East Midlands will also contribute more than £1 million towards health care provision, bus services, educational services and a library as part of the Section 106 agreement for the new development.

There will be a play area for younger children and a pedestrian link to the neighbouring school as well as upgrades to the public right of way alongside the site.