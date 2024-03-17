Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The chairman of the national Conservative Party has voiced his confidence in the success of Peterborough’s multi-million pound regeneration aspirations.

Richard Holden’s comments came during a whistle stop visit to Peterborough to meet Conservative Party members and city MP Paul Bristow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough has received about £100 million in Government Levelling Up and Towns Fund grants to drive a series of development projects from the city’s university, the Station Quarter regeneration to The Vine cultural and community hub and

Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden MP (left on stairs) meets Peterborough Conservatives with Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, right on stairs, during his visit to the city.

When asked why has the government put so much money into Peterborough, Mr Holden said: “There are a few factors.

“Peterborough was one of those places which was, for too long, slightly forgotten, despite its location off the A1 and the East Coast mainline and it has been felt that parts of Peterborough could do with a bit of a lift and regeneration.

"Paul Bristow is a hard-working, campaigning MP and that makes a difference in Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have those things aligned it helps to get everything moving in the right direction.”

He said that a Conservative MP who held local decision makers to account would ensure the Government money was spent wisely.

“You have to see the money is spent well locally to keep the cash coming in.