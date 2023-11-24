Congratulations to the winners of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023
The cream of Peterborough business was celebrated last night as the winners of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023 were announced.
More than 200 people attended the glittering ceremony, held at the Holiday Inn, in Thorpe Wood, where the trophies were presented to the winners of the 27th annual awards.
There was a double awards success for the Institute of Export & International Trade, which picked up the trophies for Employer of the Year and for the Contribution to Business Award.
Guest speaker was adventurer James Ketchell who inspired the audience with his remarkable story about how his dream to row the Atlantic came to life during recovery in hospital after being ‘smashed to pieces’ in a motorcycle accident.
Winners of Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023:
Large Business of the Year: Yours Clothing
Medium Business of the Year: PC Howard
Small Business of the Year: GH Displays
Digital/Technology Company of the Year: Brave Agency
Best New Business Award: Julia Premier
Customer Service Award: Vero HR
Employer of the Year Award: Institute of Export & International Trade
Business in the Community: Danzen Logistics
Sustainability Award: Up The Garden Bath
Innovation Award: Shoplight
Contribution to Business Award: Institute of Export & International Trade
Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Peter Rushmer of Flagship Partners
Business Person of the Year: Keith Plater of Rapidrop Global
Thank you to our sponsors:
Headline Sponsor: Inspire Education Group
Associate Sponsor: Azets
Peterborough City Council
Opportunity Peterborough
Moore
Hegarty Solicitors
Sports Ground Development
Yours Clothing
Drinks Reception Sponsor: Kamarin Computers
Programme Sponsor: Pinnacle House
Event Supporter: Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce