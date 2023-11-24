Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The cream of Peterborough business was celebrated last night as the winners of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023 were announced.

More than 200 people attended the glittering ceremony, held at the Holiday Inn, in Thorpe Wood, where the trophies were presented to the winners of the 27th annual awards.

There was a double awards success for the Institute of Export & International Trade, which picked up the trophies for Employer of the Year and for the Contribution to Business Award.

Guest speaker was adventurer James Ketchell who inspired the audience with his remarkable story about how his dream to row the Atlantic came to life during recovery in hospital after being ‘smashed to pieces’ in a motorcycle accident.

Winners of Peterborough Telegraph Business Excellence Awards 2023:

Large Business of the Year: Yours Clothing

Medium Business of the Year: PC Howard

Small Business of the Year: GH Displays

Digital/Technology Company of the Year: Brave Agency

Best New Business Award: Julia Premier

Customer Service Award: Vero HR

Employer of the Year Award: Institute of Export & International Trade

Business in the Community: Danzen Logistics

Sustainability Award: Up The Garden Bath

Innovation Award: Shoplight

Contribution to Business Award: Institute of Export & International Trade

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Peter Rushmer of Flagship Partners

Business Person of the Year: Keith Plater of Rapidrop Global

Thank you to our sponsors:

Headline Sponsor: Inspire Education Group

Associate Sponsor: Azets

Peterborough City Council

Opportunity Peterborough

Moore

Hegarty Solicitors

Sports Ground Development

Yours Clothing

Drinks Reception Sponsor: Kamarin Computers

Programme Sponsor: Pinnacle House