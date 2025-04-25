Congratulations as finalists are named for Peterborough Community Business Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The names of the finalists for this year’s Peterborough Community Business Awards have just been revealed.

More than 24 businesses have been shortlisted for 13 categories in the awards.

The announcement of the winners and the presentations of the trophies will take place at a glittering ceremony on June 20 at the Delta Marriott Hotel, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood.

Last year's Peterborough Community Business Awards at the Marriott Hotel. Employer of the Year - winner Mohammed Younis of Stars Day Nurseries and Mark Brear of EML

Awards organiser Gez Chetal, director of the non profit organisation Prismstart, which is committed to helping ex-offenders back into work, said: “I am delighted at the huge number of nominations that we received.

"And I’m thrilled to be able to announce our finalists.

"The awards ceremony should be a wonderful celebration of business excellence in Peterborough.”

It is the second year running that the Peterborough Community Business Awards have been held.

The event’s headline sponsor this year is headline sponsor AEPG, the promoter for the East of England Showground in Peterborough.

These are the finalists for this year’s awards:

Hair and Beauty Business

Nails by Daisy

Melanie Richards Hair and Beauty

Digital Community: Best online presence

HB Total Media

The Hair Company

Best Charitable Contribution

Peterborough Women’s Aid

Bobby Copping Foundation

Entrepreneur of the Year

Mohammed Younis

Liam Rushmer

Apprentice of the Year

Maisie Stuffins

Hannah Cole

Best New Business

The Hair Company

Pieras Hair Studio

Best Hospitality

Bombay Brasserie

Deeping Caravan Park

Employee of the Year

Sallyan Frisby

Honor Webb

Employer of the Year

Richard McDonald - Melanie Richards Hair and Beauty

APG Bathrooms

Community Partnership

Brian Pierce - RailWorld

Up the Garden Bath

Healthcare Excellence

Graham Young Pharmacy

Project abundance

Longstanding Business

Millfield AutoParts

Trevor Baker TVs

Founders’ Award:

To be announced on the night