Congratulations as finalists are named for Peterborough Community Business Awards 2025
The names of the finalists for this year’s Peterborough Community Business Awards have just been revealed.
More than 24 businesses have been shortlisted for 13 categories in the awards.
The announcement of the winners and the presentations of the trophies will take place at a glittering ceremony on June 20 at the Delta Marriott Hotel, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood.
Awards organiser Gez Chetal, director of the non profit organisation Prismstart, which is committed to helping ex-offenders back into work, said: “I am delighted at the huge number of nominations that we received.
"And I’m thrilled to be able to announce our finalists.
"The awards ceremony should be a wonderful celebration of business excellence in Peterborough.”
It is the second year running that the Peterborough Community Business Awards have been held.
The event’s headline sponsor this year is headline sponsor AEPG, the promoter for the East of England Showground in Peterborough.
Tickets for the ceremony are available on the awards’ website here.
These are the finalists for this year’s awards:
Hair and Beauty Business
- Nails by Daisy
- Melanie Richards Hair and Beauty
Digital Community: Best online presence
- HB Total Media
- The Hair Company
Best Charitable Contribution
- Peterborough Women’s Aid
- Bobby Copping Foundation
Entrepreneur of the Year
- Mohammed Younis
- Liam Rushmer
Apprentice of the Year
- Maisie Stuffins
- Hannah Cole
Best New Business
- The Hair Company
- Pieras Hair Studio
Best Hospitality
- Bombay Brasserie
- Deeping Caravan Park
Employee of the Year
- Sallyan Frisby
- Honor Webb
Employer of the Year
- Richard McDonald - Melanie Richards Hair and Beauty
- APG Bathrooms
Community Partnership
- Brian Pierce - RailWorld
- Up the Garden Bath
Healthcare Excellence
- Graham Young Pharmacy
- Project abundance
Longstanding Business
- Millfield AutoParts
- Trevor Baker TVs
Founders’ Award:
- To be announced on the night
