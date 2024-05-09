Congratulations as finalists are named for first Peterborough Community Business Awards
The finalists have been revealed for Peterborough’s community business awards.
Twenty-four businesses have been shortlisted for 13 categories in the Peterborough Community Business Awards, which takes place on June7 at the Delta Marriott Hotel, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood.
The finalists are:
Best Hair and Beauty: Beauty in Bloom; Nails by Daisy
Best Online Presence: Game Swap Shop, HB Total Media
Best Charitable Contribution: RCCG Dominion Christian Centre; The Bobby Copping Foundation
Entrepreneur of the Year: Millionaire Mastermind - Joseph Valente;Game Swap shop
Apprentice of the Year: Sarah Amaddio of EML Electrical Contractors; Harry Alderman of EML Electrical
Best New Business: Royal Tails Dog Grooming; APG Home Improvements
Best Hospitality: Gurkha Dubar; Deeping Caravan Park
Employee of the Year: Subash Kade of Gurkha Dubar; Matt Coleman of EML Electrical Contractors
Employer of the Year: Stars days Nurseries; EML Electrical Contractors
Health Care Excellence: Thistle Moor; Project Abundance - Lewis Vernum
Best Local Sports Team: Clifton Findley - Peterborough Freestyle Kickboxing; MPSK Shannon
Nurseries and Community Partnership : MPSK Shannon; Ortongate Sports Bar and Fanzone
Organiser Gez Chetal said: “These awards aim to shine a spotlight on exceptional individuals and businesses in the community who go above and beyond within their workplaces.”
It is the first time the community business awards, which seek to bring people together to provide everyone with a second chance, have been held in Peterborough.
The awards are supported by well known businessman James Timpson who said: “There are so many people, prison leavers, homeless people, disadvantaged people who need support and one of the best ways of supporting them is by giving them a job.”