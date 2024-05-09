Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Twenty-four businesses are shortlisted

​The finalists have been revealed for Peterborough’s community business awards.​

Twenty-four businesses have been shortlisted for 13 categories in the Peterborough Community Business Awards, which takes place on June7 at the Delta Marriott Hotel, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood.

The finalists are:

Peterborough Community Business Awards organiser Gez Chetal, left, and Gez with events host Paul Martin, right.

Best Hair and Beauty: Beauty in Bloom; Nails by Daisy

Best Online Presence: Game Swap Shop, HB Total Media

Best Charitable Contribution: RCCG Dominion Christian Centre; The Bobby Copping Foundation

Entrepreneur of the Year: Millionaire Mastermind - Joseph Valente;Game Swap shop

Apprentice of the Year: Sarah Amaddio of EML Electrical Contractors; Harry Alderman of EML Electrical

Best New Business: Royal Tails Dog Grooming; APG Home Improvements

Best Hospitality: Gurkha Dubar; Deeping Caravan Park

Employee of the Year: Subash Kade of Gurkha Dubar; Matt Coleman of EML Electrical Contractors

Employer of the Year: Stars days Nurseries; EML Electrical Contractors

Health Care Excellence: Thistle Moor; Project Abundance - Lewis Vernum

Best Local Sports Team: Clifton Findley - Peterborough Freestyle Kickboxing; MPSK Shannon

Nurseries and Community Partnership : MPSK Shannon; Ortongate Sports Bar and Fanzone

Organiser Gez Chetal said: “These awards aim to shine a spotlight on exceptional individuals and businesses in the community who go above and beyond within their workplaces.”

It is the first time the community business awards, which seek to bring people together to provide everyone with a second chance, have been held in Peterborough.