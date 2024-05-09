Congratulations as finalists are named for first Peterborough Community Business Awards

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 9th May 2024, 12:47 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 12:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Twenty-four businesses are shortlisted

​The finalists have been revealed for Peterborough’s community business awards.​

Twenty-four businesses have been shortlisted for 13 categories in the Peterborough Community Business Awards, which takes place on June7 at the Delta Marriott Hotel, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood.

The finalists are:

Peterborough Community Business Awards organiser Gez Chetal, left, and Gez with events host Paul Martin, right.Peterborough Community Business Awards organiser Gez Chetal, left, and Gez with events host Paul Martin, right.
Peterborough Community Business Awards organiser Gez Chetal, left, and Gez with events host Paul Martin, right.

Best Hair and Beauty: Beauty in Bloom; Nails by Daisy

Best Online Presence: Game Swap Shop, HB Total Media

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Best Charitable Contribution: RCCG Dominion Christian Centre; The Bobby Copping Foundation

Entrepreneur of the Year: Millionaire Mastermind - Joseph Valente;Game Swap shop

Apprentice of the Year: Sarah Amaddio of EML Electrical Contractors; Harry Alderman of EML Electrical

Best New Business: Royal Tails Dog Grooming; APG Home Improvements

Best Hospitality: Gurkha Dubar; Deeping Caravan Park

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Employee of the Year: Subash Kade of Gurkha Dubar; Matt Coleman of EML Electrical Contractors

Employer of the Year: Stars days Nurseries; EML Electrical Contractors

Health Care Excellence: Thistle Moor; Project Abundance - Lewis Vernum

Best Local Sports Team: Clifton Findley - Peterborough Freestyle Kickboxing; MPSK Shannon

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Nurseries and Community Partnership : MPSK Shannon; Ortongate Sports Bar and Fanzone

Read More
Time running out to make nominations for Peterborough's Community Business Award...

Organiser Gez Chetal said: “These awards aim to shine a spotlight on exceptional individuals and businesses in the community who go above and beyond within their workplaces.”

It is the first time the community business awards, which seek to bring people together to provide everyone with a second chance, have been held in Peterborough.

The awards are supported by well known businessman James Timpson who said: “There are so many people, prison leavers, homeless people, disadvantaged people who need support and one of the best ways of supporting them is by giving them a job.”

Related topics:PeterboroughBeauty