Time running out to make nominations for Peterborough's Community Business Awards
The deadline is looming for nominations to the Peterborough Community Business Awards.
Entries for the community business awards, which focus on giving people a second chance, have to be in by April 21.
Organiser Gez Chetal, who for eight years has run Prismstart, which creates career opportunities for ex-offenders, the homeless and the vulnerable, said: "We are hoping to get as many entries for the awards as possible.
"But the deadline for nominations is getting closer.”
There are 13 categories to choose from in the Peterborough Community Business Awards, which will be held on June7 at the Delta Marriott Hotel, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood.
Mr Chetal said: “These awards aim to shine a spotlight on exceptional individuals and businesses in the community who go above and beyond within their workplaces.
"With a special focus on working with individuals in the ex-offenders area, the awards seek to bring people together to provide everyone with a second chance in our communities.”
The awards have been backed by renowned businessman James Timpson who said: “If you know any unsung heroes or wonderful SME businesses, please nominate them.
"There are so many people, prison leavers, homeless people, disadvantaged people who need support and one of the best ways of supporting them is by giving them a job.
How do I make a nomination?
To nominate a company for any of the categories, visit the awards website here.
Categories and sponsors:
Founders Award - Gez Chetal Prismstart and Marcus Horrell
Hair and Beauty Business - Delta Hotels by Marriott Peterborough
Digital community: Best Online Presence - Mark Brear - EML Electrical Contractors
Best Charitable Contribution - PKB Trade
Entrepreneur of the Year - Katana Peterborough and GURKHA DURBAAR
Apprentice of the Year - Anglia Ruskin University
Best New Business - Joseph Valente - Trade Mastermind & Coaching
Best Hospitality - Mike Green - Success is a System
Employee of the Year - Peterborough City Council
Employer of the Year - Vertiqo Accountants & Business Advisors
Healthcare Excellence - Stars Day Nurseries
Nurseries and Community Partnership - Thistlemoor Medical Centre and Greater Peterborough Network