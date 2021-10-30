Community defibrillator now available 24 hours a day at Yaxley football club after charity’s donation

The defibrillator at Yaxley Football Club.

The charity has gifted an outside cabinet to the club, which is based at In2itive Park on Leading Drove, to allow them to store the defibrillator outside and have it available to the public 24 hours a day. New signage will also be put in place to direct people to the defibrillator easily.

Gemma’s Hearts is a charity, set up by Gemma Saunders, based in Yaxley that raises funds to provide 24-hour public defibrillator stations across North West Cambridgeshire.

Yaxley Football Club said: “A big thank you to Gemma’s Hearts for donating an outside cabinet for our defibrillator. Having the cabinet has enabled us to have the defibrillator outside so it is now available to the public 24hrs a day. Thank you to Josh Barnes Elec LTD for fitting our cabinet.”

A representative from Gemma’s Hearts added: “A very big thank you to Yaxley Football Club for putting their defibrillator outside for public and accepting an out-cabinet from us. An extra big that you to Josh Barnes Elec LTD for fitting the unit free of charge.