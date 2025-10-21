Community arts group in Peterborough to benefit from £800k funding from Arts Council

The work of Peterborough Presents has received a significant boost thanks to £800,000 worth of funding from Arts Council England.

The arts consortium works with communities across the city to hold creative activities and events.

With the funding, Peterborough Presents has promised to continue working with Peterborough communities to develop exciting creative activities and projects in areas such as Eye, Dogsthorpe / Welland, Fengate, with young people aged 16 - 25, people who identify as Deaf, disabled or neurodivergent or who from the South Asian community.

Among the events Peterborough Presents have already delivered in the city are the return of the Eye Lantern Parade as well as the restoration on the Millfield Link Mural.

Sarah Haythornthwaite, Programme Director at Peterborough Presents said: “We are delighted to be successful with our funding from Arts Council.

"This commitment from ACE will allow us to continue the great work we have been developing with communities and partners in Peterborough. It is always an honour to co-commission with our communities.

“It is by working together that we are able to make high quality, accessible creative activity that is meaningful to the residents of the city, whether that is lantern parades, magic shows, films, or exhibitions around disability rights. Over the next 3 years we will be getting to know new neighbourhoods and communities and we can’t wait to see what we create together.

"As always, we will spend time listening to what residents are interested in, what they want to do and create work with them, on their doorsteps.

"In the past this has led to murals, lantern parades, craft groups, street exhibitions, magic shows and even karaoke masterclasses. Who knows what the next 3 years will bring.”

The project is one of eight beneficiaries of a pot of £6.938 million, which will be invested in eight Creative People and Places projects in the East of England over the next three years to deliver more grassroots-led cultural experiences in areas where involvement in arts and culture is below the national average.