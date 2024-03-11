Community and wellbeing at The Grange Venue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A place to meet, a local community hub or a hall to organise a family party or get together. That sums up The Grange Venue located in Peterborough next to Netherton Football Club.

The Grange Venue is a family business which employs a team of local people, two of which are sisters Abbie (Manager) and Libby Holmes who do a fantastic job keeping the local vibes and service top notch!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family matters to the core at The Grange Venue, and since 2018, the team has been increasing its local community events. This includes local church groups, ex freemans workers club and The Peterborough Lions Charity. The Grange Venue is home to many community groups that raise funds and support charities and also social community bingo, raffles and private social parties.

The Peterborough Lions Committee

You can book the venue for a private party disco with licensed bar, a private hall for gatherings and it's even open 5pm-8pm Monday-Friday for locals to pull up a chair and meet up with each other. It's a community hub that is committed to community events.

The Grange Venue is also known as The Clubhouse to Netherton Football club and local football school: The One Touch Football Academy and Scholarship. The Tea bar has a five star hygiene rating with Peterborough City Council and a licensed bar.

With community spaces limited elsewhere, and numerous community centres out of service, it's with great pride that The Grange Venue is open and committed to offer the local communities a social hub to maximise opportunities to meet up with each other and this can only support people's wellbeing.