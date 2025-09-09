Communities come together to support Peterborough church at International Cook Out

A £1.5 million restoration project to save St Peter and All Souls – one of Peterborough’s most historically significant churches – has been running for a number of years, after the Grade II Listed building suffered major subsidence issues.

At the weekend, special community cookout was held to help boost the funds – with people from a variety of backgrounds attending to support the church.

Charles Benjamin, from the church fundraising team, said: “The event was a beautiful testament to our diverse parish. Eight communities came together to cook and sell traditional dishes, creating a vibrant fundraising day for the St. Peter and All Souls RC Church restoration project. The day was packed with joy and faith, beginning with a mass celebrated by our Bishop, Peter Collins, followed by a blessing of the food. The festivities continued with wonderful entertainment, including songs performed by our children.”

Some of the food brought along to the event included spring rolls & rice and beef stew from the Filipino community, various churrasquinhos, Feijao de tropeiro, Empada, Esfirra, and Brigadeiro from Portuguese residents, Pilau, Mukimo, Jollof & Chicken, Tempura Prawns, meat pies, and Fried Fish from the African community – and Shepherd’s Pie, and Blackberry and Apple Crumble from English residents.

Charles said: “Built in 1896 by local Catholic families on a tight budget, our church stands on a site that was once a fishpond. This has led to unstable foundations. The walls are now leaning outwards, and the structure is cracking under the strain. The building is currently supported by scaffold buttresses and is constantly monitored for movement.”

Last month, the church was handed a major boost from the National Lottery.

It secured an initial grant of £218,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, to help fund the repairs.

