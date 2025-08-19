A historic Catholic Church in Peterborough has been given a major funding boost – thanks to the National Lottery.

A multi-million-pound restoration project to save St Peter and All Souls – one of Peterborough’s most historically significant churches – has been running for a number of years, after the Grade II Listed building suffered major subsidence issues.

Now, it has secured an initial grant of £218,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, marking a crucial milestone in its ambitious restoration plans.

Fr Karol Porczak, Parish Priest at St Peter and All Souls, said: “This church is not just a building – it is the heart of our community and a place where generations have come together in faith, celebration, and support. We are deeply thankful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund and to all who have helped us reach this point. This is a moment of hope for us and for the city.”

St Peter and All Souls Church in Park Road

Designed by renowned Victorian architect Leonard Stokes, the church was built between 1895 and 1904 in the Gothic Revival style.

The building has suffered from serious structural issues for decades. Shortly after construction, large cracks began to appear due to unstable ground conditions beneath the site, eventually placing the church on Historic England’s ‘Heritage at Risk’ register.

Detailed structural surveys commissioned by the parish revealed extensive subsidence, with engineers warning that without urgent intervention the building faced the very real threat of collapse. The full restoration and stabilisation works are

expected to cost in excess of £2 million.

In response, the parish launched an ambitious programme of fundraising and community engagement events, temporarily shoring up the structure with external scaffolding while planning for the future. To date, nearly a quarter of the required

funds have been raised through local efforts.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s support represents a major step forward. This development phase grant will fund the next phase of the project, enabling the appointment of specialist consultants to develop a detailed restoration plan and

move the project towards delivery. Major works are hoped to begin in 2026.

Matthew Champion, Heritage Officer for the Roman Catholic Diocese of East Anglia, added: “St Peter and All Souls is a fantastic building in the heart of the city that represents a significant part of Peterborough’s heritage, as well as acting as a centre for the vibrant local community. However, the building is suffering a number of very serious structural issues that pose a very real threat to its survival. The parish has worked tirelessly for many years to plan and raise funds to undertake the much-needed

repairs to this cherished building, and we are all very grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for supporting us in our hour of need.”

Angelo Cuenca, Parish Council Chairman said: “The historic church of St. Peter and All Souls is a home of our faith as parishioners. We may have come from different nationalities, cultures and speak a range of languages but under this one roof we express a universal Catholic Faith in praise and prayer. We would love for future generations to have what we have, a place of worship. We are grateful for all the support from the Diocese of East Anglia, our parish community, and the National Lottery for working with us towards its fruition.”

Since 1994, The National Lottery Heritage Fund has awarded £9.5 billion, raised by National Lottery players, to over 53,000 heritage projects across the UK, making it the largest dedicated funder of heritage in the country.