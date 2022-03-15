Commonwealth flag flies in Peterborough

Peterborough Town Hall raising of the Commonwealth flag cereomy attended by Mayor of Peterborough Steve Lane, Mayoress Margaret Lane and MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow EMN-220314-121107009

The flag was raised on Monday, which was Commonwealth Day, with dignitaries including the city mayor and clergy from the Cathedral all attending.

Cllr Stephen Lane, Mayor of Peterborough said: “This year Commonwealth Day takes on greater significance for the UK as 2022 is Her Majesty’s Jubilee year.

“As a Council, we are committed to upholding the values set out in the Commonwealth Charter and joining other nations in celebrating this great and diverse union.”