Commonwealth flag flies in Peterborough
The Commonwealth flag was flying in Peterborough following a special service in the city centre.
The flag was raised on Monday, which was Commonwealth Day, with dignitaries including the city mayor and clergy from the Cathedral all attending.
Cllr Stephen Lane, Mayor of Peterborough said: “This year Commonwealth Day takes on greater significance for the UK as 2022 is Her Majesty’s Jubilee year.
“As a Council, we are committed to upholding the values set out in the Commonwealth Charter and joining other nations in celebrating this great and diverse union.”
The annual event gives communities and organisations the chance to celebrate and promote the Commonwealth’s shared values of peace, democracy, equality and diversity.