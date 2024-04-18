Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ‘out of this world’ street art extravaganza has created a talking point for shoppers as they enter Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Called In Your Wildest Dreams, it features an array of enormous and fantastic creatures that are the inspiration of designer Stuart Payn and have been brought to life in paint by renowned street artist Nathan Murdoch.

The work has transformed the centre’s West Mall, opposite H&M.

The murals created by Peterborough street artist Nathan Murdoch and designer Stuart Payn have created an impressive giant selfie board at an entrance to the city's Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Nathan, of Street Arts Hire, said: “We’ve put about three weeks’ work into this and sometimes I’ve been here at midnight working on it and other days I've started at 3am, and it’s quite surreal to be in the centre at that time.”

The art work covers five areas of wall, each measuring three metres by four metres and has created an immersive artistic journey across nearly 25 metres of space.

Nathan said: "It’s effectively a giant selfie wall. It is meant to be fun and interactive.

"The feedback we’ve had from people has been amazing. Lots of people from all walks of life have stopped to chat to us and it reassures me that we have done something good.

He said: “It is only temporary although we don’t know how long that will be. It will go when the units are occupied.”

A Queensgate spokesperson said: "We are delighted to collaborate with Nathan and Street Arts Hire on this ground breaking project.