College receives donation to help stuudents’ mental health

Lisa Gregory and the MindFit team

The donation, from The Ramsey Foundation, will ensure youngsters can get the help from MindFit, a not-for-profit organistion that provides support for young people through CBT (Cognitive Behaviour Therapy), physical activity and mentoring.

Last year, MindFit offered its support to Abbey College, helping vulnerable and key worker students during all three lockdowns. Thanks to the generous donation from The Ramsey Foundation, the College has been able to invite the company back to provide further group wellbeing sessions.

Lisa Gregory, part of the Welfare and Safeguarding team at Abbey College, said: “We are thrilled to receive this generous donation from The Ramsey Foundation. It is so important for schools to help their young people overcome mental, physical and behavioural issues and this donation will make an incredible difference to all our students’ needs.

“We were extremely fortunate to have MindFit supporting us last year. They offered our students fantastic support and much needed guidance around their mental health and managing emotions. We can’t wait to welcome them back this year for some more engaging and creative sessions.”

Alan Dods, Chair of The Ramsey Foundation, said: “We know that around 1 in 8 children and young people experience behavioural or emotional problems at some time, and it’s important that schools receive support from their community to properly manage this.

“It’s clear to see that student wellbeing is a priority at Abbey College and staff go above and beyond to create a safe and trusting environment. We’re so proud to be able to support this initiative.”