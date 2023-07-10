A nursery at Peterborough College is celebrating after being rated ‘good’ by education inspectors.

The College Nursery, based in the Peterborough College grounds at Park Crescent, was also found to be ‘good’ in all four areas of the inspection by officials from Ofsted who visited in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nursery, which employs 19 members of childcare staff, has been offering high-quality childcare in Peterborough for babies and young children, aged three months to five-years-old, for more than 30 years.

Nursery manager, Brogan Rainey, said: “My team and I are pleased with our Ofsted report, we feel it recognises and celebrates the hard work, dedication and passion that our practitioners put into their roles daily.”

A report by the Ofsted inspectors states: “Children thrive at this friendly and welcoming setting.

“Staff provide children with sensitive and responsive interactions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This means children feel safe in their environment and benefit from meaningful interactions from staff.”

Peterborough's College Nursery has been rated 'good' overall by Ofsted inspectors

The report also states that “some aspects of teaching are outstanding” and “staff have an excellent knowledge of child development and therefore plan sequenced and meaningful learning opportunities.”

They were also impressed by the behaviour of the children, stating that “behaviour at the setting is good.

"Staff provide children with clear boundaries and they are reminded of these before activities begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Therefore, children know and understand what is expected of them.

Peterborough's College Nursery has been rated 'good' overall by Ofsted inspectors

"They respond well to adults and follow instructions. Each room provides staff and children with prompts about expected behaviour. For example, they remind children to share with their peers.

"Children respond to boundaries set and develop a sense of right and wrong.”

At its previous inspection, the nursery was rated as ‘outstanding’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time inspectors stated: “To further improve the quality of the early years provision, the provider should monitor staff practice even more closely to raise the quality of teaching to the highest level.”