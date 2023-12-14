Cola cubes and sherbet lemons revive cherished childhood memories for residents with Alzheimer's

The tastes and smells of an old-fashioned sweet shop are helping Cambridgeshire care home residents with Alzheimer’s to remember their childhood days.

Residents at the 60-bed Primrose Hill Care Home in Huntingdon have been taking regular trips down memory lane thanks to the new addition of an old-fashioned sweet shop trolley and scents that stimulate their senses.

Talcum powder, shoe polish, flowers and candyfloss are among the smells evoking memories of going to school and trips to the seaside in the holidays.

Amanda Favell, Care Home Manager, said: “Reminiscence is important for all our residents, especially those with Alzheimer’s or dementia, because it takes them back to comforting memories of their childhood days or to particular moments in their lives. Being able to remember empowers them and gives them confidence.

Jeanette measuring out sweets at Primrose Hill Care Home

“We bought the sweet trolley to stock with all their old favourites, anything from cola cubes, sherbets and flying saucers to the one we run out of most often - white chocolate fish and chips.

“Residents are able to choose pick ‘n’ mix sweets and we weigh them out in pounds and ounces and regularly get out the scents box to spark conversations between residents, staff, and visitors.”

She added: “Certain activities often become less accessible to people with dementia or Alzheimer’s but are still important to a routine and the sound and smell of something familiar can transport them right back to a certain time or place.

“It’s amazing to hear residents, some who are less vocal, remember places and names just from the smell of boot polish or candyfloss at the fair.”

Smelling boot polish at Primrose Hill Care Home

The sweetie trolley follows the refurbishment of the home’s conservatory that was used as a ‘pod’ during the Covid pandemic and had fallen out of regular use.

Redecorated with antique-style furniture and writing desk complete with quill, ink, and typewriter, the conservatory is now in daily use as a library and quiet area.

Jeanette Brown (pictured), 90, a regular visitor to the sweets trolley and conservatory said: "Sweets were a big treat in our house when we were children, due to rationing.

“My mother used to give us coupons and said if we lost the coupon, we wouldn't get the sweets. I remember that if my mother had sugar left, she would make homemade sweets to have at home.

Smelling different scents at Primrose Hill Care Home

“When we did go to the shops with our coupon, it was a small amount, something like 2oz for flavoured boiled sweets, nothing fancy by modern standards but we enjoyed them."

And it’s not just residents and their families enjoying the sweets with paramedics transporting residents to and from the care home and other health professionals enjoying a takeaway traditional red and white ‘pick-n-mix’ paper bag.