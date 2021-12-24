Coffee wholesaler expands with move into Peterborough

The new home of Worship Coffee at the Orton Enterprise Centre.

Worship Coffee was set up during the Covid-19 lockdown last year to meet a growing demand for ethically sourced, environmentally friendly coffee and tea.

The company, which was based near Spalding, has agreed a three year lease on 818 square feet of ground and first floor industrial space with office accommodation at 26 Orton Enterprise Centre, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate.

Director Lisa Tilley said: “We are a small family run business that sells individual and wholesale coffee and biodegradable tea bags.

“We started the company during lockdown and managed to gain a client whose business was growing rapidly throughout the lockdown also.

“We have grown as a business with our client over the last year and needed to get a larger unit for our operations and productions.

She added: “We are really happy with our new workshop and are extremely excited to send out our first production of orders next week from our new premises.”

The lease agreement was overseen by commercial agents Eddisons.