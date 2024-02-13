Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​A new company is set to move on to a £30 million business park in Peterborough.

​Native Space has agreed terms to occupy a unit at the Bourges View business park in Maskew Avenue, New England.

The company specialises in offering storage that involves leasing space in a facility that is shared by several small firms.

This image shows the Bourges View business park at Maskew Avenue, Peterborough

It revealed its move to the business park in an announcement on the professional networking site LinkedIn.

It stated: “We are super excited to share that Native Space has officially secured Unit 12, Bourges View Industrial Estate, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.

"Let the build out commence.”

The company will be offering various ways that a warehouse suite at Native Space could be used by leasing 100 or 150 square feet space to suit your unique business needs. ️It will also offer private office spaces situated on an upper floor offering ‘a secluded and focused working environment.’ ‍Native Space will be one of a growing number of companies that has moved on to the new business park since its completion in October last year.

Other arrivals include the fast food chain Wendy’s and Costa Coffee which operate drive-thrus at the entrance to the eight-and-a-half acre park. Fast food chain Taco Bell is also expected to open a drive-thru soon.

Tools and building accessories supplier ToolStation, and Wurth, a supplier of automotive fasteners and electrical supplies, along with mobility aids and scooters supplier CareCo, which are all moving into some of the 18 warehouse and trade counter units that are expected to be completed next month.