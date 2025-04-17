Closure of Peterborough hub for learning disabled adults paused and public consultation opened

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A six-week period of public consultation will new begin.

The closure of Peterborough’s Industrial Hub, which provides raining opportunities and work experience for people with learning disabilities and or autism, has been paused.

The service, which is based in Hampton, is run by City College Peterborough and funded by Peterborough City Council.

The hub’s closure was announced last month and was due to to effect in June due to “changes in funding.”

Save the Industrial Hub campaigners.

In response, a group of service users and their families created the ‘Save the Industrial Hub’ campaign and took to the streets of the city centre, in front of the town hall last Wednesday (April 9).

Service users have since met with representatives of the council on Tuesday (April 15) and a pause of the closure as well as a six-week period of public consultation has now been announced.

Stephen Taylor, Executive Director for Adults, Health and Commissioning at Peterborough City Council, said: “We are looking at the future of the Industrial Hub at City College Peterborough to see if it still meets the needs of local people who use the service or if a different, more cost-effective model could be used that better reflects the modern world and our changing city. Ultimately, we want to make sure that services work to focus on building independence.

“We have listened to all the comments received by staff, local people who use the service and the public.

“No changes will be made to the service while we undertake this public consultation and prior to the Cabinet decision.”

Peterborough’s two MPs Andrew Pakes and Sam Carling have welcomed the decision.

Mr Pakes said: “I'm really glad to see the Council listening and pausing this decision to allow a proper consultation to take place.

“The Industrial Hub is a valued and much-loved service, and it’s been clear from the many stories shared by families just how important it is in supporting independence, routine and community.

“The financial pressures facing the council are real, but any changes must be shaped by those directly affected. That’s why this consultation is so important, and I want to thank the campaigners, councillors and families who’ve raised their voices so powerfully."

Mr Carling added: “It’s really good news that Peterborough City Council is pausing the decision on funding for the Industrial Hub.

"This is an important service that provides so much for the people who use it - moving towards a proper consultation on how it can best meet people’s needs is the right approach.

“Peterborough City Council is in a very tough financial position after 14 years of council funding cuts under the previous government - the impacts of which are now having to be dealt with. I know the council’s administration is committed to protecting our city’s services and facilities as they wrestle with that financial situation, and this pause clearly reflects that.

“Credit is owed to the campaigners who have shown people across the city the value that the Industrial Hub brings to its users. The stories shared are powerful and have no doubt helped make this possible.

"I’d strongly encourage anyone who’s been impacted by this proposal - or who cares about services that promote independence and opportunity - to take part in the consultation when it opens. Your voice really does make a difference.”

Peterborough City Council has confirmed that the consultation will be reviewed by the Adults and Health Scrutiny Committee before any final recommendations are brought to Cabinet. Local residents will have the chance to provide feedback on how the service can be improved or adapted to meet changing needs.