A charity seeking to make clean water and sanitation easily available has secured the support of North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara.

His pledge came after a meeting with representatives of the international charity WaterAid at the House of Commons to discuss the lack of clean water and proper sanitation for millions of people in some of the world’s poorest countries.

The charity says that in 43 years, it has helped 28.5 million people with clean water, 29 million with decent toilets and 27.8 million with good hygiene.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara with a representative of WaterAid at the House of Commons

Mr Vara said: “It is clear that continued action is needed to ensure that many more millions of people are able to have access to clean water and better sanitation.

“It is good to see WaterAid working to improve the life chances of some of the poorest people in the world, and it is important for the UK to continue working with our international partners to support such efforts.

“In the UK, we take such matters for granted, but this is a life-or-death issue for far too many.”

Mr Vara said he had discussed the importance of collaborating with communities to raise awareness of the issues, and the need for continued global support to ensure that there is accessibility of clean water, toilets and proper hygiene practices for those who need it.