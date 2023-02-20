Classic Ibiza is returning to Burghley House, near Peterborough – with performances from legendary Ibiza DJs and headlined by the Urban Soul Orchestra.

On July 29 this year, the family-friendly concert will bring a line-up of Ibiza royalty to the grounds of Burghley House for an evening of Balearic-infused dance music.

The concert is being headlined by Urban Soul Orchestra – a 32-piece orchestra which will be performing over 30 house classics.

Gates are set to open at 5.30pm, with a chill-out DJ set getting the concert under way before former Pacha Ibiza resident DJ Jose Luis takes control of the decks for his Afro-Latin house set.

Next up, Urban Soul Orchestra and DJ Goldierocks take centre stage for the sundowner set, followed by Goldierocks’ house DJ set.

The show will reach a rapturous crescendo as Urban Soul Orchestra return to the stage for a dance set, accompanied by a mesmerising laser lamp light show.

‘Event to remember’

Classic Ibiza is supporting the children's charity EACH

Classic Ibiza will also be supporting East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) – a charity which helps children, young people and their families living with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk – for the third year running.

Previous concerts have raised a total of almost £10,000 for the charity.

EACH’s community fundraising manager, Tina Burdett, said: “Classic Ibiza concerts are iconic and being able to work with the team at Revival Productions to raise money is such a fantastic opportunity.

“It helps us to always be there for families dealing with the impossible reality of caring for a child or young person with a life threatening condition.

"We can’t wait to see everyone at Burghley this year and hope you’ll help us make it an event to remember.”

There will be various fundraising initiatives taking place on the evening, including a £2.50 donation from every programme sold, a recommended £5 donation from press and guest-list entries, as well as collection points at all entry and exit gates.

Further funds will be raised at the EACH shop, selling a range of fun merchandise.

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward said: “EACH is an incredible charity, providing inspirational support in the local area.

"Their fabulous fundraisers certainly brought some extra colour and fun to our show last year.

"Burghley is once again due to sell out, so we hope to help them raise even more money to continue their amazing work.”