A spectacular classic car and motorbike procession took place near Peterborough for the funeral of a 10-year-old boy who suddenly passed away last month.

Nathan Will-Murray, from Gedney Hill, near Peterborough, was described as a “hero” and a “ray of sunshine” by his mum Heidi Will.

Heidi spoke of how Nathan had a passion for cars and motorbikes, especially classic Volkswagen Beetles – which was the car he was gifted after helping to save the lives of his family from a fire at their home in April 2020.

Nathan, who was just seven years old at the time, woke up to find a fire in his bedroom. He woke up the rest of his family who managed to get out of the house.

“We lost almost everything in the fire, but he saved everyone,” Heidi told the Peterborough Telegraph. “It would have been a very different story without him.”

The 1972 VW Beetle he was given was his favourite car and painted in ‘Herbie’ colours. The car was a project which Nathan and his family were going to do it up.

Tens classic cars and motorbikes turned out for Nathan’s funeral procession on Friday (July 22) – which started in Yaxley, before passing Nathan’s school, Crowland Primary, and continuing on to Gedney Hill.

Heidi – a biker of 20 years – rode alongside members of the biker and car community as part of the escort in what was a fitting send-off for the young motoring enthusiast.

Heidi granted the Peterborough Telegraph permission to publish photos from the funeral procession.

