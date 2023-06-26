New community event to return after first showcase success

Vintage transport fans showed their support for the first ever classic car and bus rally at Railworld.

Despite the balmy sunshine on Sunday – the hottest day of the year so far recorded in Peterborough for 2023 – organisers estimated 600 people turned up to check out vintage vehicles.

A giant American school bus, a beloved and meticulously tinkered-with 1957 Ford Prefect and a 1965 Routemaster were among the vehicles on show – brought to Peterborough by their owners.

"It was really good, what a hot day though?,” Brian Pearce, Railworld Wildlife Haven, boss said.

"It was really successful and really nice to see everyone to brave the hot weather – sorry we didn’t have any hose pipes going!” he quipped.

"We are always doing things in the community and this is an extension of that. We are definitely going to bring back the event next year.”

Brian added: “There were also top UK cars like the iconic Triumph Stag, we had Left Hookers from the USA on view, including a Plymouth Barracuda.

“Pride of place must have gone to the fabulously restored, red London Transport Routemaster bus.

“Several Minis were present probably the most flashy was the Mini 1275 GT. The humble Ford Anglia Estate was in remarkable condition for a 50 year old vehicle... it's difficult to believe many of these old classic cars never even had a heater or windscreen demister in!”

Celebrated local street artist, Nathan Murdoch, was also on hand to paint a striking, hazy painting of a fox on the railway tracks, called ‘Crafty Fox on the Railway'.

The piece took Nathan three hours to create, which Railworld will display later this year.

Brian Pearce is celebrating 30 years of the community garden this year – having worked to completely transform a derelict piece of land back in 1993 with the help of volunteers.

