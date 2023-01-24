The first batch of civil servants have started to move into the newly built Government offices in Peterborough.

Small groups of staff are initially being based at the seven storey building, which is part of the £120 million Fletton Quays development.

Staff will transfer to the office in what the Government Property Agency has described as ‘phased inductions’.

The small groups will test out the facilities before the remainder of the 1,200 staff from departments including DEFRA and the HM Passport Office occupy the building

The building, which has an internal floor area of 8,010 square metres, is expected to be fully occupied in the coming months.

News of the completion of construction, which began in October 2020, was announced on Twitter by the Government Property Agency.

It also stated: “This is our first new-build Hub, supporting improved productivity, cost efficiencies and carbon reduction.”

Fletton Quays Govt building

No details have yet been disclosed about how many of the civil servants have moved into Peterborough from outside of the city.

However, according to the DEFRA website is main locations currently are Birmingham, Bristol, London, Newcastle, Reading and York.

The Passport Office in Northminster, in Peterborough, is up for sale and its staff are likely to be among those to move into the new hub.

