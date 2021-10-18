Civic society welcomes Town Hall memorials to two great Peterborough Peters

Peter Peckard and Peter Boizot plaques at the Town Hall EMN-211015-134703009

The memorials to Peter Boizot and Peter Peckard have been placed at the Town Hall.

Peter Boizot was known as ‘Mr Peterborough’ for the work he did across many areas of life in his home city.

He founded the Pizza Express chain, but was also the owner of Peterborough United Football Club, The Broadway Theatre and The Great Northern Hotel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Peckard and Peter Boizot plaques at the Town Hall EMN-211015-134652009

He died in December 2018.

Peter Peckard was Dean of Peterborough from 1792 until his death in 1797.

Throughout his life he used his sermons to speak out against the slave trade which went against popular opinion as slave trading was considered normal and legitimate.

Sadly Dean Peckard died 15 years before the Slave Trade was outlawed in 1807 but without doubt his determination to educate all regarding slavery led to this law being passed.

The Peterborough Telegraph campaigned for a memorial to Peter Peckard after his work was highlighted during the Black Lives Matters protests last year,