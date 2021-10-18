Civic society welcomes Town Hall memorials to two great Peterborough Peters
Peterborough Civic Society has welcomed the introduction of two plaques to honour the work of two men who worked so hard for their city.
The memorials to Peter Boizot and Peter Peckard have been placed at the Town Hall.
Peter Boizot was known as ‘Mr Peterborough’ for the work he did across many areas of life in his home city.
He founded the Pizza Express chain, but was also the owner of Peterborough United Football Club, The Broadway Theatre and The Great Northern Hotel.
He died in December 2018.
Peter Peckard was Dean of Peterborough from 1792 until his death in 1797.
Throughout his life he used his sermons to speak out against the slave trade which went against popular opinion as slave trading was considered normal and legitimate.
Sadly Dean Peckard died 15 years before the Slave Trade was outlawed in 1807 but without doubt his determination to educate all regarding slavery led to this law being passed.
The Peterborough Telegraph campaigned for a memorial to Peter Peckard after his work was highlighted during the Black Lives Matters protests last year,
Welcoming the news of the memorial plaques, Toby Wood, from Peterborough Civic Society said; “The Civic Society is delighted to see these two Peters acknowledged in the city of Peter - Peterborough. Peter Boizot is an obvious choice for future blue plaque in the city, to add to the existing 36. However, rules state that a person has to be dead for 10 years before consideration is given for a plaque. Peterborough has such a rich and varied history and we are delighted that citizens are being reminded of this.”