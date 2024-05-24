Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Respectful graveside gathering at Eastfield Cemetery will remember ‘the first invasion casualty from Peterborough

A Peterborough soldier who was mortally wounded during the 1944 Normandy landings is to be honoured next month.

A graveside ceremony at Eastfield Cemetery on Thursday June 6 will see civic leaders, family members and representatives from the Royal British Legion pay their respects to Private Cyril Albert Goodwin.

The courageous soldier was just 26 years old when he was cut down by German bullets as he advanced with his comrades in a heroic effort to take Sword beach on D-Day.

Private Cyril Albert Goodwin of 1st Battalion, Suffolk Regiment is thought to be the only D-Day casualty buried in Peterborough.

Judith Good, who is organising the ceremony, said the significance of the upcoming anniversary made her feel that Private Goodwin should be fittingly remembered:

“I have arranged a small ceremony at Cyril's grave for 3pm on 6 June,” she said.

“I don't believe that Cyril has been recognised on D-Day before [so] I think it's the right thing to do on this special anniversary.”

Judith discovered something very noteworthy while researching the life of Private Goodwin.

A commemorative graveside service to honour Private Goodwin will be held at Eastfield Cemetery at 3pm on Thursday June 6 (image: Julian Dowse)

“I believe that Cyril is the only D-Day casualty buried in the city,” she said.

Indeed, newspaper cuttings from 1944 refer to him as ‘the first invasion casualty from Peterborough.’

Private Cyril Albert Goodwin was one of many young men from across the eastern region who joined the 1st Battalion, Suffolk Regiment following the outbreak of the Second World War i1939.

When the Allies launched their long-awaited seaborne invasion – D-Day – the courageous 26-year-old was among a force of 29,000 fighting men which stormed Sword beach at Caen-la-Mer.

26-year-old Peterborough man Cyril Goodwin was among a force of 29,000 fighting men who stormed Sword beach at Caen-la-Mer on D-Day (image: Getty).

Sadly, the much-loved son and brother was shot in the leg by Nazi forces tasked with defending the strategically vital Normandy beach.

It was while waiting to be evacuated that he was mortally wounded by shrapnel from a mortar attack.

He died in hospital, in Gosport, less than two days later.

‘Very popular with everyone’

The following week, Private Goodwin was laid to rest with full military honours in Peterborough’s Eastfield Cemetery, surrounded by family and friends, colleagues and comrades.

He was one of nearly 37,000 Allied ground forces and 16,000 air force personnel who lost their lives taking Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword beaches, and in the long and bloody campaign which followed.

Before the outbreak of war, Private Goodwin lived at Clifton Avenue – near Mayor’s Walk – with his mum, dad and two sisters, and was captain of the West Town Cricket Club

He also worked in the Peterborough Co-op Society’s bakery department, where he was described as ‘very popular with everyone who knew him.’

The manager of today’s Co-op on Mayors Walk will be among those attending the ceremony on June 6, as will Private Goodwin’s niece and nephew, whom Judith has diligently traced.

The name of Pvt C. A. Goodwin is remembered; etched on the moving British Normandy Memorial in France, and recorded in the Peterborough Second World War Book Of Remembrance kept at Peterborough Cathedral.

A memorial plaque bearing his name can also be found at the Co-op Funeral Director’s office on Fitzwilliam Street.