Diwali celebrations have taken place at Cathedral Square with 300 participants from three countries, India, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Rajni Reddy, Secretary Peterborough Diwali Festival Committee, said: “The energy there was exuberant and electric.

"Peterborough Diwali Festival has progressed step-by-step since it was first celebrated at Cathedral Square in 2013.“The success of the event is attributed to all the participants who perform voluntarily and dedicate their time, effort and spend from their own pockets to organise a spectacular entertainment programme.

"We also are indebted to Peterborough City Council for their continued support.”

Diwali festival is a festival which celebrates the end of darkness symbolising ignorance and celebrating the event with all the different communities heralds a bright beginning for us each year.

Diwali, or Dipawali, is a festival celebrated annually by Hindus, Jains and Sikhs.

The festival, which takes place during the month of Katika in the Hindi Iunisolar calendar, is India’s biggest holiday of the year.

The festival of lights gets its name from the row (avali) of clay lamps (deepa) that Indians light outside their homes to represent the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness.

People came together to celebrate the festival in the city on October 15. The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of the best pictures from the day.

1. Diwali celebrations at Cathedral Square Dancers entertain the audience Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. Diwali celebrations at Cathedral Square Dancers entertaining the audience Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. Diwali celebrations at Cathedral Square Dancers entertaining the audience Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. Diwali celebrations at Cathedral Square Dancers entertaining the audience Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales