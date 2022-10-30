City centre Remembrance services to pay tribute to sacrifices made during wars
“I know the people of Peterborough know the importance of this day”
Peterborough will fall silent to remember the sacrifices made during war time in November.
Peterborough City Council, in conjunction with the Peterborough Branch of the Royal British Legion will commemorate both the Armistice Two Minute Silence and Remembrance Sunday Silence & Wreath Laying at the War Memorial in Bridge Street.
The Armistice Two Minute Silence service will commence from 10.40am on November 11 and Remembrance Sunday at 10.45am on November 13.
Most Popular
502 Bad Gateway
Members of the public are invited to join the procession at the War Memorial or are encouraged to watch the event on a large screen which will be placed in Cathedral Square, whilst the silence and wreath laying service will also be streamed on the Peterborough City Council YouTube channel,.
Councillor Alan Dowson, Mayor of Peterborough, said: “Remembrance Day is an important event for all of us, and gives us the opportunity to pay our respects and give our thanks to all those who have sacrificed their lives for their country. I know the people of Peterborough know the importance of this day as well, and I hope that they are able to join the proceedings in person, on the big screen or online.
“I’d also like to highlight the great work that the Poppy Appeal does throughout this country, and hope that the people of Peterborough will support this great cause – as I know they always do. The purchasing and wearing of a poppy is not only a great way to remember those who lost their lives, but also supports the serving and former servicemen and women of today.”