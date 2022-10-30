Peterborough will fall silent to remember the sacrifices made during war time in November.

Peterborough City Council, in conjunction with the Peterborough Branch of the Royal British Legion will commemorate both the Armistice Two Minute Silence and Remembrance Sunday Silence & Wreath Laying at the War Memorial in Bridge Street.

The Armistice Two Minute Silence service will commence from 10.40am on November 11 and Remembrance Sunday at 10.45am on November 13.

Last year's Remembrance Sunday parade and service at the War memorial Bridge Street

Members of the public are invited to join the procession at the War Memorial or are encouraged to watch the event on a large screen which will be placed in Cathedral Square, whilst the silence and wreath laying service will also be streamed on the Peterborough City Council YouTube channel,.

Councillor Alan Dowson, Mayor of Peterborough, said: “Remembrance Day is an important event for all of us, and gives us the opportunity to pay our respects and give our thanks to all those who have sacrificed their lives for their country. I know the people of Peterborough know the importance of this day as well, and I hope that they are able to join the proceedings in person, on the big screen or online.