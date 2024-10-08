Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

13 businesses and organisations step in to fund Christmas celebrations

Christmas has been saved for Peterborough!

A range of companies, charities and organisations have stepped in to help raise the extra £22,000 needed to pay for a Christmas tree in Cathedral Square along with festive lights and an official switching on ceremony.

The traditional Christmas celebrations in the city centre were put at risk when Peterborough City Council announced that its multi-million pound budget crisis meant it could not afford to pay the £56,000 cost of this year’s festivities.

Councillors agreed in February that the cost of the celebrations would have to be covered by sponsorship as part of a number of decisions to deliver a balanced budget for the current financial year.

And just two weeks ago the council warned that while £36,000 had been raised, the celebrations would have to be cancelled if the outstanding £22,000 could not be found.

A council spokesperson said: “A number of businesses, organisations and individuals have now pledged sponsorship.

“In addition, many city councillors have agreed to contribute money from their Community Leadership Fund – a pot of money they can use each year on projects which benefit the people of their ward.

As a result, the Christmas lights switch-on event will go ahead on November 22.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Governance, said: “It is fantastic news that we have met our sponsorship target and we can now get on with putting everything in place for the switch-on event next month.

“A big thank you to every person and organisation that has pledged to support the event.

"Collectively you have saved Christmas in Peterborough and ensured that thousands of residents and visitors from further afield can enjoy the switch-on event and spending time in the city centre over the Christmas and New Year period.”

The Christmas sponsors are:

Headline sponsor – Peterborough's Family Hubs

Garfield Builders

Medesham Homes

Woodstone Fire

Howden Turbo UK

Doors Plus

Hudson Homes

Fuchsia Home Care

The Cresset

Pick Everard

Showcase Cinemas

Willmott Dixon

Keepmoat

When do the celebrations begin?

The switch-on event on November 22 will include live music and entertainment on stage, culminating with the switching on of the lights on the Christmas tree and across the city centre.

Also taking place will be Peterborough Cathedral's Christmas market, open from 1pm to 8pm on Friday 22 November and 10am to 5pm on Saturday 23 November.

Some of the best local traders and artisans in the area will be in the city for the event.

Further details will also be announced in the coming weeks about additional markets and activities due to take place in the city centre in the run-up to Christmas.

What is the financial crisis?

Peterborough City Council is facing an £11 million overspend in the current financial year and a predicted budget gap in 2025/26 of between £13 million and £24 million.

Cllr Jamil has warned: “We will be as bold to say that due to our funding pressures, we cannot deliver everything we used to.”