Christmas activities on offer for Peterborough families during school holidays

A range of activities are being organised for families in Peterborough for the school Christmas holidays.

From sports camps to arts and crafts, baking to music and dance, eligible children can take part in them for free when the holidays start next month.

The Christmas Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme aims to provide healthy food and enriching activities for primary and secondary school-aged children, including those with special educational needs and disabilities, who are eligible for benefit-related free school meals. Bookings opened this week to allow people to secure their place.

A range of activities are on offer

During the Christmas school holidays, eligible children can access up to four, four-hour sessions at no cost to their family.

The sessions will include a healthy meal and a variety of exciting activities.

All sessions are fully funded by the Department for Education (DfE).

Councillor Ray Bisby, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, said: “There are a wide range of different activities on offer throughout the Christmas holidays for children of all ages. For parents with children with SEND I’d urge you to look on the website and call those providers you are interested in to see what they can offer you and your child.

“These sessions provide healthy food and activities that enable children to interact with other children and encourage them to try out new things. If you’re child is eligible, have a look what is on offer near you. It is all fully funded by the Government.”

There 37 different venues offering activities. To find out more visit www.peterborough.gov.uk/haf