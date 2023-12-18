Special candles lit and traditional carols sung at annual Christmas service

The city’s annual Christingle service was held at Peterborough Cathedral over the weekend.Scores of youngsters and their families attended the traditional gathering, which Christians celebrate to recognise Jesus Christ being the ‘Light of the World.’

The well-attended service – which this year was held on Sunday December 17 – saw worshippers and family members join together to fill the historic landmark with light and song.

Christingle has grown in popularity throughout the UK since the 1960s, although it is thought to have originated in Germany during the mid-1700s as a way of getting children to think about Jesus.

Tradition dictates that children are given oranges, decorated with sweets, a ribbon and a candle for the service.

Symbolically, the orange represents the world; the lit candle represents Jesus, and the sweets represent the four seasons and the fruits of the Earth.

