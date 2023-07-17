A professional basketball player, who has played the sport at elite level in the US and Europe, is starting a basketball club for young people in Peterborough.

Chris Tawiah, who stands at an impressive 6’ 10” tall, will launch the fledgling Peterborough City Basketball Club with fellow coach Martin Read, at the beginning of September.

The two coaches – both fathers of young children – say the decision to start a community club stems largely from the fact there are so few opportunities for kids to play basketball in the city.

6' 10" Chris Tawiah has played elite level basketball in seven different countries during his successful career.

“There are no leagues in Peterborough for young kids“ Martin said: ”there’s no grass roots basketball.”

“There’s a big population in Peterborough,” he added “but in comparison to what percentage actually plays the game, it’s relatively small.”

Chris agrees but, instead of seeing this as a negative, the 29-year-old sees great potential:

“I think Peterborough is a sleeping giant,” he says.

Chris Tawiah (centre-left) and Martin Read (centre-right) with some of the coaching staff and players enjoying their successful summer camp at Manor Park Secondary Academy.

“There’s a gap here to give something that isn’t football to the community.”

After running a successful summer camp at Manor Drive Secondary Academy, the two coaches – who have more than 50 years’ playing experience between them – are excited about the prospect of starting the club in earnest, which will cater for 5-16-year-olds and run twice a week.

“I want to give more kids the opportunity to play basketball in a professional setting but in a community environment,” says Chris, who has played professionally in seven different European countries and won three British Championships with London Lions and Leicester Riders.

The dad-of-two observes that, while there are already some established basketball clubs in Peterborough, they are not able to provide the “elite professional standards” that he and Martin can deliver.

Martin agrees that their club will indeed be a class apart: “We’re trying to establish links with Peterborough City Football Club and we’re trying to bring in professional athletes from other walks of life,” he says, “to talk with the kids and help motivate them.”

“This isn’t something I’ve seen at a Peterborough basketball club before.”

Chris’ involvement with the sport began when he won a basketball scholarship to the US as a teenager.

This meant that the young giant was entitled to receive a free university education - as long as he maintained his academic grades and standards.

This focus on striving to achieve academic as well as sporting success is something Chris is keen to pass on to the new generation.

“It’s not just about playing basketball,” he says passionately: “how are you doing in school; how are you doing in your community, are you being a positive role model; are you a leader in class?”

Though he is keen to assure youngsters who join the club don’t need to be “straight-A students,” Chris asserts that he and Martin will actively encourage kids to stay on top of their studies:

”We will push you to be better academically and strive for you to be the best,” he says “both on the basketball court and in your classes.”

